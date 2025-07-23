National Cyber Risk Assessment Exercise for Montserrat

The Government of Montserrat, in partnership with the UK Government’s Overseas Territory Border Security Programme (OTBSP), will be launching a National Cyber Risk Assessment (NCRA), starting July 28th.

According to Dr John Lewis, Chief Information Officer in the Department of Infrastructure, Technology and EGovernment Services (DITES), the aim is to build Montserrat’s capacity and capability, by strengthening the tools, skills, and knowledge, to mitigate the risks to its critical information infrastructure. It will also support networking across the territories to share knowledge and foster deeper collaboration.

The two-week NCRA will focus on governance, vulnerability management, monitoring and alerting, incident management and incident response, and community building. One notable outcome would be the support for the implementation of some of the recommendations resulting from the assessment exercise.

The local ICT team will be trained by the UK Home Office Security team to conduct the assessments and will be engaging all stakeholders in two weeks of consultation.

As other Overseas Territories have fallen victim to cyber-attacks in the recent past, the NCRA is a critical activity for Montserrat.

The launch of the National Cyber Risk Assessment for Montserrat will take place on July 28th, 2025 from 8:55 AM at the Conference Room of the Statistics Department. Both the governor and the premier are expected to participate in the opening ceremony.

The NCRA will conclude on August 8.

