Advertisement

Montserrat - 800x90

Advertisement

Dcash survey - mobile ad
scholarship

Apply for the $80,000 Montserrat Island Scholarship by August 5

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 is the deadline to submit applications for the Montserrat Island Scholarship.

The Ministry of Education said in a press release today, that the scholarship, valued at EC$80,000.00 per annum, will be awarded to a single applicant who has demonstrated exceptional academic ability, excellence in co-curricular activities and has been accepted to an accredited university, college or institution.

Applications must be addressed to the Chairperson of the National Training and Scholarship Advisory Committee. Submissions can be delivered to the Human Resources Management Unit at Government Headquarters in Brades or emailed to Training.HRMU@gov.ms.

The guidelines and application form can be accessed on the Government of Montserrat website at the following links:
Guidelines: The Montserrat Island Scholarship Application Guidelines
Application form: The Montserrat Island Scholarship Application Form

The Montserrat Island Scholarship was introduced in 2019.

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Shop the Brand

Connect with us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager (970 x 250 px)

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager 325 x 50 px

Shop our Merch

Scroll to Top

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading