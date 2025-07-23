Apply for the $80,000 Montserrat Island Scholarship by August 5

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 is the deadline to submit applications for the Montserrat Island Scholarship.

The Ministry of Education said in a press release today, that the scholarship, valued at EC$80,000.00 per annum, will be awarded to a single applicant who has demonstrated exceptional academic ability, excellence in co-curricular activities and has been accepted to an accredited university, college or institution.

Applications must be addressed to the Chairperson of the National Training and Scholarship Advisory Committee. Submissions can be delivered to the Human Resources Management Unit at Government Headquarters in Brades or emailed to Training.HRMU@gov.ms.

The guidelines and application form can be accessed on the Government of Montserrat website at the following links:

Guidelines: The Montserrat Island Scholarship Application Guidelines

Application form: The Montserrat Island Scholarship Application Form

The Montserrat Island Scholarship was introduced in 2019.

