CARICOM Calls for Reforms as West Indies Cricket Hits Breaking Point

CARICOM has issued an urgent call for reform in West Indies cricket, describing the current state of the game as a “moment of reckoning” for the Caribbean and reaffirming the sport’s critical role in the region’s cultural and national identity.

The Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee (PMSC) on Cricket, chaired by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, released the official statement following a high-level virtual meeting of the CARICOM Bureau on July 21, 2025. The discussion was triggered by the West Indies’ humiliating collapse in the third Test against Australia in Jamaica, where the team was bowled out for just 27 runs, the second lowest total in Test cricket history.

CARICOM leaders, including incumbent Chair Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica, outgoing Chair Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, and incoming Chair Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St Kitts and Nevis, described the current state of regional cricket as deeply concerning, particularly in the traditional Test format.

“The PMSC is deeply concerned, as has also been widely expressed by various sectors of the Community, about all aspects of the current state of the game in the Region,” the statement read. “The Team’s recent performance is a moment of reckoning for this cherished Caribbean institution.”

Despite numerous previous calls for transformation, CARICOM leaders expressed frustration at the lack of progress. They pointed to a trio of high-level reports on West Indies Cricket governance, the Patterson Report (2007), the Barriteau Report (2015), and the Wehby Report (2020), which they say remain largely unimplemented.

“We are troubled by the lack of real progress on the implementation of these recommendations,” the PMSC said. “We urge CWI, yet again, to take the concrete actions outlined in these Reports.”

In response, CARICOM is forming a special committee comprising cricket legends, business leaders, and academic voices to review and consolidate the recommendations from those reports and produce a new, actionable plan to revive the sport. Cricket West Indies (CWI) and national cricket associations will be invited to participate in the process.

The announcement follows Cricket West Indies’ own emergency move earlier this week. President Kishore Shallow said he had instructed the cricket strategy and officiating committee to convene urgently and conduct a review of the disastrous 3-0 Test series defeat to Australia. He confirmed that legendary West Indies batsmen Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Clive Lloyd, and Brian Lara have been invited to join the discussions, alongside committee members Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw.

Shallow’s statement came in the wake of a historic collapse at Sabina Park, where Australia’s Mitchell Starc took 6-9, including the fastest five-wicket haul in Test history, and Scott Boland secured a hat-trick. The innings lasted just 14.3 overs, barely surpassing New Zealand’s all-time low of 26 from 1955.

For CARICOM, the issue runs deeper than poor performance. The statement stressed cricket’s role as a “public good” and a symbol of regional pride, unity, and excellence.

“Cricket has, for decades, been a platform through which our small nations have collectively stood tall on the world stage,” the PMSC noted. “Every cricket match in which our West Indies Team competes, resonates far beyond the boundary.”

As frustration grows across the Caribbean, CARICOM signalled its readiness to play a more active role in shaping the future of the game and ensuring accountability at the highest levels. The regional body promised to continue engaging with CWI and the wider public to push for “bold, strategic reforms” to restore the West Indies to cricketing greatness.

Whether this renewed push finally leads to meaningful change remains to be seen. But for many in the Caribbean, this feels like the last chance to save the soul of West Indies cricket.

