Vacancy – Loans Officer at St. Patrick’s Co-operative Credit Union

The St. Patrick’s Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. is seeking a Loans Officer to join its team on a full-time basis.

Reporting to the Senior Loans Officer, you will be responsible for the effective administration of the credit union’s lending portfolio. This includes evaluating loan applications, advising members on loan products, ensuring compliance with internal lending policies and regulatory guidelines, and supporting the credit union’s mission of responsible financial empowerment.

Key Responsibilities

1. Loan Processing & Assessment

• Receive and review all loan applications for completeness and accuracy.

• Conduct credit investigations and assess creditworthiness of applicants.

• Evaluate collateral and recommend loan terms based on risk assessment and policy guidelines.

• Prepare loan reports and present recommendations to the Credit Committee or relevant approving authority.

2. Loan Disbursement & Monitoring

• Ensure timely disbursement of approved loans in accordance with terms and credit union procedures.

• Maintain accurate and up-to-date loan records, agreements, and repayment schedules.

• Monitor the loan portfolio for delinquencies and follow up with members to ensure timely repayments.

3. Member Engagement & Support

• Provide professional advice to members on loan products and financial planning.

• Promote responsible borrowing and assist members in understanding their credit obligations.

• Educate members on financial literacy topics, including budgeting and credit repair.

4. Compliance & Reporting

• Ensure all loan processing and documentation complies with the credit union’s bylaws, internal lending policies, the Co-operative Societies Act (Montserrat), and regulations from the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

• Prepare regular portfolio performance reports, delinquency reports, and risk assessments for management and the Board.

• Report delinquent or non-performing loans to the Debt Recoveries Officer for further action or follow-up.

Required Qualifications & Experience

• Desirable an Associate’s degree or diploma in Business Administration, Banking & Finance, Accounting, or a related field. A Bachelor’s degree is an asset.

• At least 1 year experience in credit or loan processing, preferably in a financial cooperative or other related institution.

• Sound knowledge of credit principles, loan underwriting, and regulatory lending requirements in Montserrat.

• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and financial software applications.

Key Competencies

• Strong analytical and decision-making skills.

• Excellent interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills.

• High ethical standards, integrity, and confidentiality.

• Ability to work independently and manage multiple cases simultaneously.

• Strong organisational and time management skills.

Remuneration & Benefits

• Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience.

• Attractive benefits include pension contributions, on the job training, professional development support, and access to the credit union’s financial products and services.

Application Instructions

Interested applicants should submit a resume, cover letter, and two professional references by 15 th August 2025 to:

The General Manager

St. Patrick’s Co-operative Credit Union Ltd.

Brades, Montserrat

Download the job description and person specifications here –> https://bit.ly/3IPn57D

