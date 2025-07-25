PRIME 5 Returns This Saturday and Sunday

This weekend, the Montserrat Cultural Centre will come alive with the sights, sounds, and scents of the island’s finest entrepreneurs as the Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) celebrates its fifth anniversary under the theme “Connect, Expand, Thrive – PRIME Turns 5!”

With over 20 local vendors featured, this year’s expo showcases the incredible diversity, creativity, and innovation driving Montserrat’s small business scene.

Culture Woven in Cloth and Craft

Step into a world of tradition and texture at Africana Fashions by Gesiere Smith, where hand-dyed batik on 100% cotton tells a story of heritage with every thread. Equally rooted in culture, Tina’s Art & Craft by Janet St. Jean offers madras accessories, coconut oil, and custom keepsakes – stitched and stirred with love.

J’Couture by Janelle White-Fernandez will also turn heads with sustainable crochet bags blending timeless craftsmanship and modern flair, while Amelda’s Arts and Craft delights visitors with island-inspired décor and sweet treats born from family traditions.

Flavours of Alliouagana

Foodies and wine lovers will be spoilt for choice with homemade creations by Peteesha Moodie, offering refreshing island drinks, and Woolcock’s Delight, featuring a full spread of traditional sweets, preserves, and even noni wine.

Sample the island’s natural bounty in every bottle from Jaxxxonz Winery and Paran Food, both spotlighting all-natural, locally grown fruit wines that capture Montserrat’s essence.

Beauty and Wellness, Naturally

For those looking to glow from the inside out, Glow H&B Essentials by Christal Edgecombe and Rootz & Tingz by Prisca Marshall bring a full lineup of natural hair and skincare products. Our Spot, founded by Samantha Inniss, stands out with volcanic-infused soaps straight from Soufrière’s roots.

Wellness continues at Sha’romas Health & Beauty Studio, where Sharnique Leonce offers restorative massage therapy and aromatic candles that double as nourishing body oils.

Creative Journeys and Experiences

Debuting this year is Essence & Ink Studio, the brainchild of Natoya West. From Caribbean children’s books to tropical ice cream and lip glosses, this vibrant brand is a celebration of stories, style, and sweetness.

Literary arts, music, and community meet at MacZel, offering everything from poetry and education services to accommodations and saxophone performances, while Island Momentos by Ian Gerald returns with curated keepsakes rooted in place and memory.

Island Leisure with a Twist

Roundabout Mini Golf, Montserrat’s only 9-hole course, promises fun for the whole family with volcano-themed holes and panoramic views, bringing leisure and landscape together in unforgettable ways.

Fragrance, Florals & Fresh Starts

Woven Wick by Juana Osborne invites you to relax with luxury hand-poured candles, while Isotics by Daphne Cassell shares her passion for plants with beautifully grown greenery to bring nature into your space.

Learn, Connect, Grow

In addition to shopping and sampling, visitors can stop by the Governor’s Office Chevening booth to explore scholarship opportunities and ask questions about the prestigious UK-funded programme.

With support from Platinum Sponsor Bank of Montserrat Ltd., alongside MS Osborne Ltd., Flow, Digicel, and BBC Radio & TV, PRIME continues to evolve as the island’s premier platform for local brands to connect with wider markets.

Don’t miss your chance to support Montserrat’s best – PRIME 2025 runs July 26–27 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. Whether you’re in search of something handmade, homegrown, or heartfelt, this year’s vendors deliver it all.

Connect. Expand. Thrive. See you at PRIME.

