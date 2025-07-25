Island Momentos Crafts Limited Edition Coin to Mark 30 Years Since Start of Montserrat’s Volcanic Crisis

A new commemorative coin is set to be released this weekend to mark the 30th anniversary of the start of volcanic eruptions at the Soufrière Hills Volcano.

Island Momentos has partnered with the Montserrat National Trust to launch the Official Commemorative Coin in Recognition of the 30th Anniversary of the Soufrière Hills Volcano. The limited edition release pays tribute to the resilience of Montserratians and honours those who lost their lives during the crisis.

The coin features a reimagined design by local graphic artist Graeme ‘DJ Timmy’ Stanley, who created the original image that Island Momentos has adapted for the commemorative item. Each coin is 3mm thick of solid brass and includes the number “19” stamped on the back, in remembrance of the 19 people who died on June 25, 1997, the deadliest single day of the eruption sequence.

“This coin embodies the resilience of the natives of Montserrat who stood strong in their faith and unconditional love for the island,” the partners said in a joint statement. “It symbolises rebuilding what was lost and the creation of new possibilities.”

Orders for the coin will open on July 26, 2025 at PRIME, and it will remain available until December 2025. Prices are set at XCD $75.00, GBP £22.00, and USD $30.00.

An update for UK and international buyers will be released on Monday, July 28, detailing payment options, shipping, and collection points.

For more information, interested buyers can visit www.islandmomentos.com or contact Ian Gerald via Instagram (@iancreates), Facebook, or by calling 664-493-5295.

The initiative forms part of the island’s broader recognition of the 30th anniversary of the start of the eruption in 1995, which reshaped Montserrat’s landscape and development trajectory.

