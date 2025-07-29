Supplementary Appropriation Bill Passed to Facilitate Ongoing Government Projects

The Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Supplementary Appropriation Bill No. 6 of 2025, sanctioning an additional $849,000 XCD in funding for various development projects across Montserrat. The session was held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Premier and Minister of Finance Reuben T. Meade described the bill as “a simple one,” explaining that the funds were provided by external agencies such as the Darwin Initiative, the European Union, and the United Kingdom Health Support Agency.

He outlined the key allocations as follows:

$19,700 for the Darwin-funded invasive fire ant management project,

$71,800 for post-COVID energy efficiency,

$115,800 for energy-efficient lighting and disposal projects,

$626,000 to improve triage and remote monitoring capacity, and

$464,800 for the procurement of a mini medical lab for the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

“These are funds coming in from funding agencies to facilitate the continued work of government,” the Premier told the Assembly. “Unless we get additional funding… it is pointless for us to say we should be doing X, Y or Z in supplementary appropriation bills. It cannot happen.”

Leader of the Opposition Paul Lewis supported the bill but expressed concern that some critical needs were still not being addressed.

“I would have liked to see some funds in that area, especially where the nets are concerned as that is all some farmers say they would need to capture these pests (wild rabbits, agoutis and birds),” he said. “It’s a difficult time for farmers whether you’re a crop farmer or an animal farmer, and somehow we haven’t been able to get it right over the years.”

Lewis also called for transparency in project implementation and reporting, adding, “We must be able to measure results, not just expenditures.”

In response, the Premier reiterated that each line item in the bill was tied to specific projects approved by funding agencies, making internal reallocation impossible without breaching those agreements.

“All we can do with the supplementary is to allocate the funds as approved by the donors,” he said. “We’re doing what we’re allowed to do.”

