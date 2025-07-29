New MV Soufrière Spirit Vessel Strengthens Montserrat’s Maritime Capabilities

Montserrat’s maritime security and emergency response capabilities received a major boost this quarter with the official commissioning of the MV Soufrière Spirit, a state-of-the-art survey and utility vessel funded by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Minister of BUILD Veronica Dorsette-Hector described the acquisition as a milestone achievement that demonstrates what is possible through strong local leadership backed by strategic international partnerships.

“The new vessel will support hydrographic surveys, maintenance of navigational aids, oil spill response, and piloting duties,” she told the Legislative Assembly on Monday. Its commissioning coincided with the start of a Caribbean Master Training Programme, with six participants drawn from the Port Authority, Royal Montserrat Police Service Marine Unit, and the Fisheries Division.

The MV Soufrière Spirit, named after the island’s iconic volcano, was officially launched on June 20 2025 in a ceremony that celebrated its symbolic significance for national resilience and progress. “It represents our enduring strength and natural beauty. The Soufrière Spirit is more than a vessel, it’s a symbol of Montserrat moving forward,” said Minister Dorsette-Hector.

The MCA’s investment forms part of its Baseline and Infrastructure Support Enhancement (BASE) programme, designed to ensure overseas territories meet international standards in maritime safety and security.

The MV Soufrière Spirit complements a separate addition to the Royal Montserrat Police Service fleet, an Atlantic 85 Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) handed over in May 2025 and also funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). That patrol vessel was procured from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and features twin 115hp Yamaha engines designed to remain operational even if the vessel capsizes.

“This represents a vital investment in Montserrat’s safety and resilience,” Governor Harriet Cross said at the time. “It will strengthen our ability to respond to maritime emergencies, protect our coastal waters, and support law enforcement operations at sea.”

Minister Dorsette-Hector added that both the new vessel and the training programme highlight a broader commitment to developing local maritime capacity and maintaining international compliance. “This is about preparedness, resilience, and creating a more secure future for Montserrat,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...