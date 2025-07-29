Advertisement

Register for the 2025 Calypso and Soca Monarch Competitions Online

The Montserrat Arts Council is making it easier for artists to register for the 2025 carnival competitions.

Online registration via Google forms is possible for both the calypso and soca monarch competitions.

The deadline to register is August 31, 2025.

As announced last year, competitors are no longer allowed to perform the same songs in both competitions. This is to encourage creativity and freshness in the events.

Register now using the links below:
Calypso: https://forms.gle/9qRtaKruRK2vsDsB7
Soca: https://forms.gle/r99BqFrgYm3VJfKfA

Deadline to apply: August 31st, 2025

