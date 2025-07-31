Minister of Health Provides Update on Emergency Care and Dialysis Services

Montserrat is preparing to finalise a critical health agreement with the University Hospital in Guadeloupe that could significantly reduce deaths and disability caused by strokes, heart attacks, trauma, and late-stage complications of chronic diseases.

Minister of Health Dr. Ingrid Buffonge announced Monday that the ministry is in advanced stages of finalising a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guadeloupe via a regional medical intermediary. “This will allow our emergency department doctors 24-hour access for referrals in time-critical emergencies,” she told Parliament. “It will fine-tune the medical evacuation service, sending only those we need to send and creating easy pathways for critically ill patients.”

The agreement includes provision for emergency medical visas for patients who would normally require a visa to enter Guadeloupe. Dr. Buffonge said her ministry is “excited about the MoU”, which is expected to reduce mortality and permanent disability from strokes, heart attacks, and trauma, key risks facing Montserratians with diabetes and hypertension.

The ministry has also received FCDO approval for the creation of a new post: an Emergency Medical Consultant who will also serve as Medical Director. “This role will bring the emergency department in line with internationally accepted protocols and train local clinicians,” she said, urging her ministry to advertise the post swiftly.

The ministry is also planning Montserrat’s first local dialysis programme, aiming for a December 2025 launch. Staff and funding for the initial one-year rollout, including two nurses, a technician, and a nephrologist, have already been secured, with the ministry awaiting approval from the Ministry of Finance to purchase equipment.

“Chronic kidney disease is present to some degree in 25% of our district clinic population,” said Dr. Buffonge. “Two persons a month die here from this condition, often because they can’t afford or access care overseas.”

She added, “There are Montserratians of the older generation who would rather die than remain in the UK, regardless of their financial situation. It is difficult to watch this choice made time and time again.”

