Labour Policy Reform and Green Transport Among Priorities for BUILT Ministry

The Ministry of BUILT is moving ahead with several key reforms to improve labour market conditions and advance sustainable transport solutions, Minister Veronica Dorsette-Hector told the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of workforce development and social inclusion, the minister announced that Cabinet is reviewing two major policy changes: a minimum wage framework and the removal of work permit requirements for individuals who have resided on Montserrat for three years or more.

“This government is committed to building one Montserrat where promises are followed through, as the common structures and finances allow,” said Minister Dorsette-Hector. “We have already drafted our papers and received feedback.”

The proposed work permit exemption is expected to benefit long-term residents and regularise the status of many individuals who have contributed to local economic activity but face bureaucratic hurdles. The minister invited affected residents to attend her open day on Tuesdays 10AM to 5PM to ensure they’re prepared to benefit when the policy comes into force.

On the labour front, she also noted a renewed emphasis on skills training and service quality improvement. The Ministry has submitted training proposals aimed at equipping both the unemployed and underemployed with practical skills in the construction trades and customer service excellence.

“These initiatives are intended to close skill gaps and improve service delivery across Montserrat,” she said. “Our people are our most valuable asset.”

Green Transport and Policy Review

Minister Dorsette-Hector also confirmed the government is revising its electric and hybrid vehicle exemptions to clarify eligibility and promote greater uptake of green mobility options. While no timeline for implementation was given, the policy update is expected to remove ambiguity around duty-free concessions and align Montserrat’s transportation incentives with regional sustainability goals.

“We are also rethinking our approach to airfare regulation and public transportation,” she added, noting that draft policies are currently under review.

While the island’s terrain and limited transport infrastructure pose challenges, the minister said the aim is to ensure affordability, safety, and environmental responsibility remain guiding principles. The push aligns with Montserrat’s broader green transition agenda, which includes investments in solar-powered utilities and restoration of battery energy storage to stabilise the national grid.

