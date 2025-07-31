Bank Warns of Growing ‘Quishing’ Threat Targeting Customers

Bank of Montserrat Limited has issued a public advisory urging customers to be cautious of a rising cyber threat known as “quishing”, a form of phishing that uses QR codes to steal personal information and banking credentials.

In the latest notice shared on its social media platforms, the bank said cybercriminals are increasingly embedding malicious QR codes in emails, documents, posters, and even delivery slips. Once scanned, these codes can redirect users to fake login pages or malware-infected websites designed to capture sensitive information or compromise the user’s device.

“QR codes should be treated with the same caution as suspicious links or attachments,” the bank warned. “Before scanning any QR code, especially those received unexpectedly or in urgent messages, check where it leads if possible, and do not enter any sensitive information on unfamiliar websites.”

Bank officials are urging customers to remain vigilant and report any unusual or out-of-place QR codes, whether digital or printed, to their IT team immediately. They have also reminded customers that their security is a top priority and that direct support is available for anyone with concerns.

Customers can contact the bank at 1-664-491-3843 or email info@bankofmontserrat.ms for further assistance.

