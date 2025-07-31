Winners Announced in “From Canvas to Legacy” Art Exhibition

The Department of Legislature has announced the winners of its art competition, held as part of the island’s “From Canvas to Legacy: Celebrating Parliament Through Art” exhibition on July 4, World Parliament Day.

Hosted at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, the one-day event brought together artists of all ages, students, public officials, and community members to reflect on and creatively express the island’s rich parliamentary history. The exhibition featured both photographic displays and original artworks inspired by Montserrat’s legislative journey from 1952 to the present.

The highlight of the exhibition was the art competition, which saw entries from adults and children alike using a variety of mediums, from traditional painting to mixed media and 3D techniques. Visitors were invited to vote for their favourite pieces, adding a participatory element to the day.

Adult Category Winners:

Allen Mullings took the top prize of $500, sponsored by Bank of Montserrat Limited, for his detailed and lifelike portrait of Robert W. Griffith, one of Montserrat’s earliest parliamentarians.

Jerome Meade received a $250 gift certificate and flash drive, sponsored by the Department of Legislature and ICT, BUILT.

Dilys Allen-Weekes earned a $200 gift certificate and flash drive, also courtesy of the Department of Legislature and ICT, BUILT.

Children’s Category Winners:

Elias Lee won a $300 cash prize from BBC Radio & TV and a tablet donated by ICT, BUILT, for his portrait of early parliamentarian Edward Theophilus Edgecombe.

Chase Hobson-Gibbons took home a $150 gift certificate and painting sets, sponsored by M.S. Osborne Ltd.

Fijonye Meade-Ryan received a $100 gift certificate and painting sets, also sponsored by M.S. Osborne Ltd.

All participants were acknowledged with a token of appreciation for their contributions.

The department said the exhibition was more than a showcase of talent, it was designed to build awareness and pride in Montserrat’s democratic institutions, especially among the younger generation.

“From Canvas to Legacy” is part of a broader initiative by the Legislative Department to make Parliament more accessible and relatable through education and the arts.

Organisers extended gratitude to all participating artists, schools, sponsors, and the general public who supported the exhibition and helped bring the island’s parliamentary history to life through visual storytelling.

