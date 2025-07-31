7 things to do in Montserrat this August Holiday Weekend

Looking for ways to enjoy the August Holiday weekend on Montserrat? (Monday is a public holiday) Whether you’re into cultural heritage, beach adventures, or foodie experiences, there’s something for everyone. Here are seven events and activities to check out from Friday, August 1 to Monday, August 4:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

1. Emancipation Day Exhibition & Awards – The Nincum Riley Project

Kick off the long weekend with a meaningful cultural experience at the Montserrat National Trust in Salem. From 10AM to 1PM on Friday, August 1, explore The Nincum Riley Project, an Emancipation Day Exhibition and Awards Ceremony honouring Montserrat’s past and present change-makers.

2. Cudjoe Head Day Celebrations

The island’s biggest village party returns!

Friday, August 1: Post-work lime with DJs and drinks.

Saturday, August 2: Start the day early with breakfast at local bars and a five-mile walk and run.

From 5PM: Expect vibrant masquerades, steel pan music, live performances, and sound systems lighting up the streets. Be mindful of traffic diversions and road closures in the area.

3. Visit Johnson’s Hole at Woodlands Beach

Nature lovers, this is your last chance this year to explore Johnson’s Hole. The tide is rising, making this hidden beach cove inaccessible by foot soon. Catch it while you can with a scenic walk along Woodlands Beach.

4. Jamaica Independence Day in Little Bay

Celebrate Jamaica’s Independence in true Caribbean style on Sunday, August 3 at the Little Bay Market.

7AM until: Enjoy a hearty Jamaican breakfast.

6PM: Cultural Show featuring performances, music, and community spirit.

5. Anglican Bazaar in St. Peter’s

Make your Monday feel like a Sunday with this classic community event. Head to the Anglican Church Bazaar on August 4 from noon. Expect delicious local food, handmade goods, games, and a welcoming village vibe.

6. A Taste of Italy – Watermelon Cottage

Trevor’s legendary themed dinners are back. Indulge in a 4-course Italian feast at Watermelon Cottage in Olveston on Monday, August 4 at 7PM. Reservations are a must, call 664-496-4131 to secure your table.

7. Turtle Watching Season

Between June and October, female turtles come ashore to nest. This weekend, take a night-time trip to popular spots like Old Road Bay, Lime Kiln Bay, Woodlands Beach, or Bunkum Bay. Make sure to follow safe viewing practices – read our guide before heading out.

Whether you’re staying up late dancing in Cudjoe Head or catching a quiet moment with nature, Montserrat’s August Holiday weekend has plenty to offer.

Like this: Like Loading...