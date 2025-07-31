US-Based Therapist Launches Fundraiser to Support Children with Autism in Montserrat

Reubena Meade, a US-based behavioural and speech therapist, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise support for children with autism and developmental disabilities in Montserrat.

With more than a decade of experience as a behavioural therapist, speech therapist, and special educator, Meade recently visited the island at the invitation of concerned community members who have long struggled with the lack of support services for neurodiverse children.

“Some of the children I met had never received speech therapy. Others had been waiting years for services,” Meade shared in her campaign story. “The need was undeniable and the request was clear: ‘Can you help us build something here for our children?’”

Moved by the families she met and the glaring gaps in care, Meade committed to working with local stakeholders to establish a sustainable support programme tailored to Montserrat’s needs. The fundraiser, now live on GoFundMe, seeks to raise funds for resources, therapy tools, training materials, and start-up support to help lay the foundation for long-term services on the island.

The initiative will focus on speech and language development, behavioural support, and special education strategies which are critical components for helping children with developmental delays reach their full potential.

“This is not a short-term fix,” Meade said. “It’s about building capacity on the ground and ensuring children in Montserrat have access to the same quality of care as anywhere else.”

The GoFundMe campaign, marked with GoFundMe’s “Donation Protected” guarantee, is accepting contributions of any size. Donations will go directly toward programme development, including materials, training for caregivers and educators, and outreach efforts to ensure all families in need can benefit.

To learn more or donate, visit GoFundMe.com.

