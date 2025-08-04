Government Targets 50% Increase in Local Chicken Production by 2026

The Ministry of Agriculture is laying the groundwork to increase Montserrat’s local chicken meat production by 50% by the 2026/27 financial year, Minister John Osborne told Parliament last week.

Responding to questions from Leader of the Opposition Paul Lewis during the July 28 sitting of the Legislative Assembly, Minister Osborne outlined the ministry’s plan to scale up broiler production from 44,662 pounds in 2024/25, based on just under 10,000 birds, to 67,500 pounds within two years.

“So far for the 2025/26 financial year, the data indicates that 3,100 chicks have been imported, some of which have not yet been slaughtered,” the minister said. “The 50% increase targeted of 15,000 chicks or 67,500 pounds of broiler meat is set for the 2026/27 financial year, when the Ministry would have commissioned the requisite support to the broiler industry.”

The Agricultural Development Programme has earmarked funding for new broiler house construction, with the goal of supporting an additional 2,000 birds per month. The ministry also plans to construct a new poultry slaughter and processing facility “that will be able to handle the current production, the intended increase, and more,” Osborne said.

To support the expansion, the ministry has a biosecurity unit with robust protocols in place and extension officers who assist poultry farmers in the field. “Therefore, an increase in broiler production does not pose a biosecurity risk,” the minister assured. “There are also two feed companies which supply the relatively small agricultural sector, so there are no supply issues anticipated with the proposed increase in production.”

Lewis, however, raised concerns about the impact of rising feed prices on production costs. In response, Minister Osborne said the government is addressing this through a broader policy to reduce the freight component of the island’s import bill.

“That too would affect feed as well, since freight is quite a significant cost,” he said. “To answer that question about financial subsidies, these are things we can look into, but we’re already anticipating that there will be a reduction when the Ministry of Finance implements that freight side of things.”

