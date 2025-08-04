Montserrat Government Responds to July Air Travel Bottlenecks

The Government of Montserrat has acknowledged the recent shortage of airline seats to and from the island during the period July 18 to 24, 2025, citing a surge in travel demand tied to international events and new pricing policies.

Premier and Minister with responsibility for Access, Reuben T. Meade, addressed the matter in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, July 27, 2025, noting that the influx of travellers was largely due to Montserrat hosting the SHV30 Conference, commemorating the 30th anniversary of volcanic activity, which drew attendees from across the region and beyond.

“We started to immediately realise the direct benefits of the price cap policy, which was intended to increase travel and visitors to the island through more affordable ticketing options,” the premier said. However, he added that operational challenges faced by one of the carriers worsened the limited seat availability, especially for last-minute travellers.

While the government does not directly control flight operations, Premier Meade explained that airline operators are responsible for implementing their own contingencies to manage demand, including scheduling extra flights outside of routine service.

Still, the government is working to improve air access on multiple fronts. “We remain on track to introduce additional Twin Otter flights for the peak periods in December 2025 and March 2026,” he announced. These flights will be arranged through the existing arrangement with WINAIR.

The premier also confirmed that the SVG/ABM Air Twin Otter service is expected to launch by September 2025, offering another reliable route option for passengers.

For individuals needing emergency travel, private charters remain available, he said. In the case of medical emergencies that pose a risk to life, the Ministry of Health will step in to provide support.

