Advertisement

Montserrat - 800x90

Advertisement

Dcash survey - mobile ad
Joseph Espirit from Ministry of Agriculture
Joseph Espirit from Ministry of Agriculture

Ministry of Agriculture Promotes Aquaculture at PRIME Expo

The Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging local farmers to dive into fish farming, showcasing tilapia and shrimp at the recent Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) as part of efforts to strengthen the island’s food security.

Tilapia on display at PRIME 5. The Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging local farmers to consider aquaculture as a business opportunity.

Joseph Espirit, a representative of the ministry and an experienced tilapia farmer, was on hand to share insights on the viability of aquaculture in Montserrat. The display featured mature tilapia measuring up to 16 inches long and weighing around 5 pounds.

“There’s money behind it, and it can work in Montserrat,” Espirit said. “We already have six farmers ready to get started with shrimp farming, and others interested in tilapia, but one of the main setbacks is access to land to dig ponds.”

He said while some farmers are preparing to launch their operations, others will need infrastructure support such as pond construction. .

“You can have fish ready to sell in six to eight months about two pounds,” Espirit added.

Farmers and residents interested in aquaculture are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Agriculture to explore next steps.

Large shrimp on display at PRIME 5. The Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging local farmers to consider aquaculture as a business opportunity.

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Shop the Brand

Connect with us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager (970 x 250 px)

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager 325 x 50 px

Shop our Merch

Scroll to Top

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading