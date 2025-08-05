Ministry of Agriculture Promotes Aquaculture at PRIME Expo

The Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging local farmers to dive into fish farming, showcasing tilapia and shrimp at the recent Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) as part of efforts to strengthen the island’s food security.

Joseph Espirit, a representative of the ministry and an experienced tilapia farmer, was on hand to share insights on the viability of aquaculture in Montserrat. The display featured mature tilapia measuring up to 16 inches long and weighing around 5 pounds.

“There’s money behind it, and it can work in Montserrat,” Espirit said. “We already have six farmers ready to get started with shrimp farming, and others interested in tilapia, but one of the main setbacks is access to land to dig ponds.”

He said while some farmers are preparing to launch their operations, others will need infrastructure support such as pond construction. .

“You can have fish ready to sell in six to eight months about two pounds,” Espirit added.

Farmers and residents interested in aquaculture are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Agriculture to explore next steps.

