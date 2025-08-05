Creative Entrepreneurs in Montserrat Eligible for CARIFESTA XV Mobility Grants

Montserrat’s artists and cultural entrepreneurs now have the opportunity to receive financial support to attend CARIFESTA XV, thanks to a new grant programme launched by the Caribbean Development Bank’s Cultural & Creative Industries Innovation Fund (CIIF) and administered by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) of Barbados.

The Mobility Assistance Grant (MAG) offers USD $2,500 to each of 20 selected participants from across the CDB’s 19 Borrowing Member Countries, including Montserrat, to help cover the costs associated with participating in CARIFESTA XV, set for August 22 to 31, 2025.

The grant is specifically aimed at micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the cultural and creative sectors, including music, visual arts, fashion and contemporary design, film, gaming, animation, and festivals or carnivals.

According to the NCF, the programme is designed to support professionals who are officially selected or recommended to participate in CARIFESTA XV, whether as performers, panellists, or exhibitors at the Grand Market.

To be considered, applicants must:

Be officially selected to participate in CARIFESTA XV

Be based in a CDB Borrowing Member Country

Be operating a formally registered creative business (e.g., sole trader, LLC)

Submit a clear and realistic budget aligned with eligible expenses

Demonstrate how attending CARIFESTA will lead to measurable business outcomes

The funds will not be paid directly to recipients. Instead, the NCF will disburse payments to vendors such as airlines, hotels, and shipping companies based on quotations provided by each grantee. Eligible costs include airfare, accommodation, ground transport, shipping of goods or booth materials, travel insurance, marketing materials, and booth rental for Grand Market participants.

The programme prioritises creatives who demonstrate financial need, a solid business case, and a track record of professionalism in their sector. Successful applicants must also report on their activities and outcomes post-event, including leads generated, sales closed, or partnerships formed.

NCF will conduct monitoring before and during the event, and aggregate results across all grantees to assess the programme’s overall impact on regional cultural exports and economic development.

Montserrat’s cultural practitioners who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply. The opportunity offers not just financial support, but a gateway to regional visibility, collaboration, and sustainable business growth.

Download the application form and full grant guidelines from the National Cultural Foundation’s website here.

