Sylk in Anguilla for Regional Calypso Competition

Montserrat’s reigning Calypso Monarch, Garnett “Sylk” Thompson, is in Anguilla to represent the island at the prestigious 2025 Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch Competition, set to take place on August 9th.

Sylk is accompanied by Director of Montserrat Arts Council Kenneth Silcott and Backup Vocalist Adena Johnson.

“We are proud to support Sylk as he takes the regional stage on behalf of Montserrat. His talent, message, and passion reflect the power of our calypso tradition. We’re confident he’ll make us proud and continue to raise the bar for Montserratian artistry,” said the director.

This will be Sylk’s fourth time competing for Montserrat in the regional event. He previously competed in 2015, 2019, and 2024.

The show is expected to be aired on ZJB Radio live.

