Premier Credits MUL Team, Outlines Steps to Improve Power Reliability

Premier Reuben T. Meade has reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the reliability of Montserrat’s electricity supply, highlighting ongoing upgrades and recent developments at Montserrat Utilities Limited (MUL).

“We had promised to reduce the frequency and length of power outages and fix the cause. We must commend the MUL team for their hard work,” Meade said at July’s sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

He noted that an additional engineer is currently on island assisting with a power system upgrade under the Green Energy Resilience Project.

“We’re hoping to be able to put some of the power lines underground, which will reduce the incidence of outages, along with the introduction of remote air breakers for greater control from the power station in isolating line faults,” the premier explained. “This will reduce the shutting down of the entire power system because of faults on a line in one location.”

Addressing recent power outages, Meade clarified, “The recent outages were not a fault of the generating plant, but a fault on the line in one location.”

