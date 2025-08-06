Abattoir Services Ongoing Despite Equipment Issues, Minister Confirms

During the July sitting of the Legislative Assembly on July 27, 2025, Minister of Agriculture John Osborne fielded questions about the operational status of the abattoir, where livestock slaughter services have continued despite some equipment challenges.

“The abattoir is currently operational and providing services to livestock farmers,” he confirmed. “The freezer and chiller within the main building are not operational, but the ministry had already set up two 20-foot refrigerated containers since the COVID pandemic to serve as backup.”

He added that the ministry generally services equipment annually, and replacement or repairs occur as necessary throughout the year. The current Agriculture Development Programme, the minister explained, includes funding for new equipment purchases, including a chiller, freezer, electric cattle hoist, and compressor, as well as minor upgrades to the building.

On the matter of financing and outstanding payments, Minister Osborne stated: “The ministry has the financial capacity to pay for any services we have requested. There is a single outstanding payment relating to the repair of the chiller and freezer. Engagements with the service provider are ongoing, and we want to ensure the ministry secures value for government’s expenditure.”

The government abattoir, located in Brades, was opened in 2016.

