Hundreds of Students Equipped for New Term at Sarah F. Sweeney Back-to-School Giveaway

More than 270 students in Montserrat are heading into the new school year with brand-new backpacks and essential supplies, thanks to the annual Sarah F. Sweeney Back-to-School Giveaway, held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Bethesda Methodist Church in Cavalla Hill.

Now in its fourth year and coinciding with Cudjoe Head’s Day, the event drew hundreds of families who lined up early on the church grounds, eager to benefit from the growing community initiative.

The event is organised by Avril Sweeney, the great-granddaughter of Sarah F. Sweeney, affectionately known as “Tata” of Salt Springs, Cudjoe Head. Inspired by her family legacy of service, Sweeney continues to lead the initiative with faith and determination.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“For me, Galatians 6:9 really resonates when it comes to our Back-to-School Giveaway,” Avril Sweeney said. “As a believer, I’m encouraged not to grow weary in doing good, because God promised a harvest of blessings. I persevere as my Grandmother Sarah F. Sweeney would have done and not give up.”

Named in honour of the late Sarah F. Sweeney, the event is an ongoing legacy of her compassion and commitment to community. Organisers said the initiative has grown each year, both in turnout and in what is provided.

This year’s highlights included:

Distribution of around 275 backpacks, each filled with school supplies, age-appropriate reading books, and dental hygiene kits.

Additional donations of supplies to Brades Primary School, a local daycare, and books to the public library.

Free snacks and drinks, a bounce house for younger children, and dental care consultations on site.

Support from the Children’s Ministry (GKT) and Friendly Visitor’s Ministries (FBCGI).

Many parents expressed gratitude for the support, especially given the rising cost of preparing children for school. “This is a relief off my back,” said one parent. “At least the children get a little bit of something they may want.”

A grandparent who brought two grandchildren added, “It’s a very good thing they’re doing, and we appreciate it. I hope others appreciate it as well.”

This year saw a higher turnout from secondary and college students than expected, something the team says they are already planning for in 2026. Donations for next year’s event have already begun.

Organisers placed special emphasis on literacy this year. Children were invited to select their own books, with help from parents and volunteers. “Literacy is the key that unlocks so many things in life,” said Sweeney. “It’s no secret that one of the keys to my success is my love of reading.”

Reflecting on the impact of the day, she added, “We’ve been absolutely delighted to support families. On behalf of our mom and grandmother, we constantly look for ways to invest and show how much we care about the future of children and young people, just as ‘Tata’ did for us.”

The Sarah F. Sweeney Back-to-School Giveaway continues to be a practical demonstration of faith and service, helping students head into the new term with confidence and a full backpack.

Like this: Like Loading...