Minutes of the Montserrat Legislative Assembly Now Online

The Government of Montserrat has taken a significant step toward increasing public access and accountability with the release of the official Minutes of the Legislative Assembly now available online.

For the first time, residents, students, researchers, journalists, and engaged citizens can easily view the detailed records of debates, decisions, and developments shaping the island’s governance.

The latest release includes Minutes Nos. 1–5 of the 18th Parliament, covering sittings held from November 8, 2024, onward.

Access the Minutes here:

https://parliament.ms/documents/hansard/minutes-no-1-of-the-18th-parliament-november-8-2024/

This move is part of a broader commitment to transparency, accountability, and public engagement. By publishing these records, the Legislative Assembly opens a critical window into the workings of Montserrat’s democratic process.

Residents are encouraged to read and share the documents as a way of staying informed and actively participating in the nation’s political life.

For ongoing updates and future releases, visit parliament.ms.

