Save the Date for the Basketball Champion of Champions in Montserrat This December

The Montserrat Amateur Basketball Association (MABA) has announced the save the date announcement for the Champions of Champions Tournament that will be held on December 5 2025.
This announcement was shared by the President of MABA Gilmore Papchow Williams.
According to a MABA Facebook post, the “tournament promises to bring back a high level of inter island competition to our shores.”
MABA has been hosting an annual regional basketball competition in December featuring teams from St. Kitts, Antigua & Barbuda, and the British Virgin Islands.
Discover more from Discover Montserrat
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.