Sylk Represents Montserrat at Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch Tonight

All eyes will be on Montserrat’s Garnet “Sylk” Thompson this evening as he takes the stage at the prestigious Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch Competition, representing the Emerald Isle against some of the region’s best.

Thompson, a seasoned calypsonian known for his sharp lyrical delivery, commanding stage presence, and knack for connecting with audiences, will perform two hard-hitting numbers “National Vision” and “Nature of Politricks”.

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) has put together a focused and strategic delegation to support Thompson at the August 9 showdown. Leading the team is MAC Director and Head of Delegation Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott, alongside Theodore Phillip, Chairman of the Montserrat Calypso Committee; Peter White, a regional calypso judge who will serve on the official competition panel; and Adena Johnson, backing vocalist, ensuring vocal depth and cohesion during Thompson’s performance with the regional band.

“Montserrat’s participation demonstrates our commitment to preserving and elevating our calypso heritage. It’s also an investment in equipping our artists and cultural professionals to compete at the highest regional level,” Silcott said in a press release.

The delegation’s roles have been carefully chosen to maximise Montserrat’s presence beyond the stage. Phillip will observe and network with regional calypso stakeholders to strengthen ties and gain insights into live band coordination and event logistics. White’s role on the judging panel helps solidify Montserrat’s influence in regional scoring standards, while Johnson’s inclusion ensures performance quality with an unfamiliar band.

Adding star power to the night, Montserrat’s reigning Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch Keithroy “De Voice” Morson will make a special guest appearance, further showcasing the island’s strong calypso pedigree.

A sizeable Montserratian contingent is expected in the audience, promising a vibrant display of national pride and support for Sylk and the team.

The Montserrat Arts Council has extended thanks to supporters in both Montserrat and Anguilla for their encouragement and hospitality.

The competition, a highlight of Anguilla’s carnival calendar, is set to feature some of the most skilful calypsonians from across the Leewards – and tonight, Montserrat’s Sylk is ready to make his mark.

ZJB Radio will air the show live at zjbradio.com. Scoreboard in Little Bay will be showing the competition in the bar for the public to enjoy.

You can also stream the show for USD$28 on https://pinkmako.ticketspice.com/2025-anguilla-summer-festival

