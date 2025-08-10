Ge’Eve Crowned Youngest Ever Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch

The 28th Annual Leeward Islands Calypso Competition lit up the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre on Saturday August 9, 2025, delivering a dazzling showcase of lyrical mastery, entertaining performances, and national pride.

Nine calypsonians from across the region took to the stage before a packed and spirited crowd, their national flags flying high in a vivid display of unity and cultural celebration.

Fresh off her recent Antigua Calypso Monarch victory, Ge’Eve swept the competition with commanding performances of “One Man” and “Daughter Come”. Her mix of lyrical sharpness, vocal power, and magnetic stage presence earned her 826 points, making her the youngest winner in the competition’s history.

Daryll Matthew, Antigua & Barbuda’s Minister responsible for the Creative Industries, applauded her achievement: “This is a monumental win for Antigua & Barbuda. Ge’Eve’s incredible talent and hard work have once again proven that we are a cultural force in the region. Her victory is one we all share, and it fills us with immense pride.”

Ambassador Elizabeth Makhoul, Chairperson of the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, added: “We are happy to see our young people shining on such a significant stage. Ge’Eve’s victory is a testament to her talent, discipline, and passion. She is paving the way for the next generation, showing that age and gender are no barriers to greatness.”

This historic win is the latest chapter in Ge’Eve’s remarkable musical journey. She debuted in 2013 at just seven years old in Antigua’s Junior Calypso competitions, going on to claim 11 junior titles. In 2022, at 16, she made her senior Calypso Monarch debut with “Small but Meh Tallawah”, earning 1st runner-up. This year, she dominated Antigua’s 2025 Calypso Monarch competition before heading to Anguilla to represent her country on the Leeward Islands stage.

Anguilla’s Queen Roxxy claimed first runner-up with 771 points, wowing audiences with “You and I”, which she adapted in its final verse to address the wider Caribbean’s struggle with gun violence, followed by the fiery spectacle of “Fire”, complete with fire dancers, blazing stage effects, and fireworks. King Drewzy of St Kitts placed second runner-up with 761 points.

As host nation, Anguilla also welcomed the return of Dr Splinter, last year’s monarch, who came out of retirement to perform the classics “Tell Them” and “Crappo Man”, the latter earning one of the night’s loudest ovations for its infectious energy and vibrant costuming.

Montserrat’s Garnet “Sylk” Thompson represented with the songs “National Vision” and “Nature of Politricks”. Performing fifth in the line-up, Sylk delivered a noteworthy performance. While he did not place among the top three, his performance reinforced Montserrat’s reputation for producing powerful, socially aware calypsonians.

Adding to Montserrat’s presence on the night, Keithroy “The Voice” Morson, a former Leeward Islands champion and a celebrated figure in the art form, appeared as a guest artiste. Known across the region for his career under the name “De Bear” before returning to represent his birthplace, Morson’s set underscored the deep cultural connections linking the islands.

The competition also featured opening performances from Anguilla’s Singing Vero, whose “We Stampin’” set an upbeat tone, and a socially charged number, “Put Down De Weapons”, by two-time junior calypso champion Singing Sabbie, showcasing the promise of the next generation.

Since its launch in 1997, when Antigua’s King Zachari won the inaugural crown, the Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch has stood as a cornerstone of Caribbean cultural expression. The 2025 edition proved once again that calypso remains a vital force, blending commentary, entertainment, and community pride in a tradition that continues to thrive.

Listen to the show here https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2025/08/10/saturday-august-9-2025-the-leeward-islands-calypso-monarch-competition/

