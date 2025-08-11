New Hospital Design Targets Advanced Care and Greater Resilience, Says Health Minister

Montserrat’s long-delayed new hospital project is finally taking shape, with advanced features planned to improve critical care and expand on-island medical capabilities, Minister of Health Dr. Ingrid Buffonge confirmed during the July Parliamentary sitting.

Responding to questions from Leader of the Opposition Paul Lewis, Dr. Buffonge said the 25-bed facility, while smaller in capacity than past hospitals, is being designed for modern efficiency and high standards of care.

“This is 5.8 beds per thousand population, compared to 5.9 beds per thousand for the 67-bed hospital built in 1995 that was never used, and 3.1 beds per thousand from the 40-bed hospital we used into the 1990s,” she said. “So 5.8 beds per thousand is not bad at the moment considering the present population.”

The hospital’s emergency department will include triage, assessment and resuscitation bays, with direct access to CT scans and X-rays. It will be led by an emergency medicine consultant following international standards. “There are people who want to come to Montserrat for whom money is not a problem. They simply do not want to die or become disabled through an inefficient stabilization and medical evacuation process,” the minister said. A new Memorandum of Understanding with Guadeloupe will streamline medical evacuations for time-critical cases.

Other major upgrades include:

A minimally invasive surgery unit, a first for Montserrat, supporting endoscopy procedures;

Modern birthing suites supported by an OB-GYN, visiting specialists, and virtual consultations;

A critical care bay with ventilator support and an on-island oxygen supply;

Planned services for dialysis, with interim funding support already being sought.

Dr. Buffonge also confirmed the continued development of radiology services, saying staffing and compensation will be reviewed to retain skilled personnel.

Looking ahead, she said the infrastructure could eventually support procedures like coronary artery stenting, depending on future health financing and the island’s ability to retain and grow its population.

Hospital Contractor Using Mix of Imported and Local Resources

Dr. Buffonge confirmed that Construction and Industrial Equipment Ltd. (CIE) of Saint Lucia, the company contracted to build the hospital, is using both imported and local supplies and equipment to balance quality and economic efficiency.

“This company has been using a combination of locally available materials and imported items. They have built a world-renowned reputation by staying within cost while ensuring excellence in quality,” she said.

Local suppliers and contractors have been used in the $10.2 million EC ‘minor works’ package, including the renovation of the former market building to facilitate decanting. While the main contractor has brought in much of its own equipment, it is also renting local machinery such as excavators and dump trucks. “I’ve been advised that a local steel bending company has been employed and is using local workers,” Dr. Buffonge added.

Pay Rates and Procurement Practices Raise Further Questions

Pressed by Lewis on whether the contractor is paying fair wages and following procurement best practices, the minister stated that while wage rates remain confidential, CIE has indicated they are paying rates higher than in some other islands and that all wages are compliant with Montserrat’s labour regulations.

“CIE is a privately owned company and they have the freedom to negotiate,” Dr. Buffonge said. “So far, every effort is being made by the Government of Montserrat to cultivate a fair work environment.”

She also confirmed that some construction materials, such as steel, plywood, and lumber, are being imported. However, the government has reminded the contractor to use local suppliers where possible, while noting that cost containment and timely delivery remain top priorities.

