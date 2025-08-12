Montserrat’s Jhordan Ryan Signs with Angelo State Rams

Montserrat’s own Jhordan “Jhordy” Ryan is set to make his mark in NCAA Division II basketball after signing with the Angelo State University Rams for the 2025–26 season.

The 6-foot-7 forward from St. John’s, Montserrat, joins the Rams from Iowa Lakes Community College, where he averaged 14 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game last season, shooting an impressive 57.8 percent from the field. His dominant performances earned him NJCAA Second Team All-American honours and ICCAC First Team All-Region selection.

“Jhordy is an incredible player, person, and student. We are fortunate to add a player like him to our program,” said Rams head coach Vinay Patel. “He plays with a high motor on both ends of the floor and immediately gives us an inside presence.”

Ryan’s rebounding average ranked second in the nation, while his block rate placed him sixth among NJCAA players. He also competed in the 2025 NJCAA Men’s Basketball All-Star Game in May, where he scored nine points, grabbed three rebounds, made two assists, and recorded two steals and two blocks — all while being the only player in the game to shoot a perfect 100 percent from the field.

“Jhordy has the physicality and athleticism to make an immediate impact in the LSC,” Patel added. “Coach McKinney at Iowa Lakes did a great job preparing him with the tools to excel at Angelo State.”

Known for his team-first approach and consistency, Ryan has already built a strong rapport with the Rams coaching staff during the recruitment process.

“We’re excited to get him on the court this fall,” Patel said.

Ryan’s signing makes him the third addition to the Rams’ roster this summer, as Angelo State looks to strengthen its presence in the Lone Star Conference.

With his size, athleticism, and work ethic, Montserrat’s latest basketball export is poised to make an immediate impact in Texas and carry the island’s sporting pride onto the NCAA stage.

