Caribbean Family Travels Across 22 U.S. States in 8 Days to Inspire Love, Literacy, and Legacy

In a powerful journey rooted in love, purpose, and promise, Caribbean couple Engel and Amanda Jones, along with their three sons (ages 15, 11, and 5), completed an unforgettable road trip across 21 U.S. states in just 6 days, later adding Alabama as a bonus stop on Day 8, bringing their total to 22 states.

The trip was more than sightseeing, it was a mission “to invest in what matters most, our children, by creating a journey that blends books, new places, and possibilities, through acts of love that speak louder than words,” mother Amanda Jones shared.

Narrated by Amanda and documented daily, this adventure weaves visits to iconic libraries, literary landmarks, museums, and meaningful family reflections, using their Family Faith In Action journal.

Their path included stops at the Savannah Public Library (GA), Lincoln Monument (Washington, D.C.), and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, among many others, each destination chosen to inspire curiosity and celebrate stories.

This family trip echoes a promise made in 2018 when Engel, who is from Trinidad & Tobago, and Amanda traveled across 48 U.S. states and both sides of Canada, conducting 349 face-to-face interviews for Engel’s global podcast, #12minconvos. Their children weren’t part of that original journey but they are now, front and centre.

Now, with 22 states behind them, the Jones family is already planning to complete the next 28 states and plan to document the journey to encourage others to knot that their dreams are possible.

You can catch their video diary at Family Faith in Action on YouTube

