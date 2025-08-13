Where to Go if a Storm Hits – 2025 Shelter Locations

As Montserrat heads into the heart of the 2025 hurricane season, residents are being urged to know the location of their nearest emergency shelter before a storm strikes.

The 2025 emergency shelters are located in several key areas across the island:

Cudjoe Head

Cavalla Hill Methodist Church Koinakraft Centre

Cavalla Hill Methodist Church Cecil Weekes Centre

Salem

House of Refuge and Deliverance Church (Downstairs)

Salem Community Resource Centre (Old Salem Primary School)

St John’s

Seventh Day Adventist New Ebenezer Church (Downstairs)

Davy Hill

Davy Hill Community Centre

Look Out

Montserrat Girl Guides Headquarters

Residents are reminded of these important guidelines:

Bring enough food and water to last you and your family for at least 48 hours.

Pets are not allowed in shelters.

Additional shelters may be activated if necessary.

Montserrat’s disaster officials stress that preparation is the best defence. Check the list now and identify the shelter closest to you before you need it.

Be Prepared. Stay Prepared. It Only Takes One!

Like this: Like Loading...