Roundabout Mini Golf: Bringing Fun and Community Back to Montserrat

After decades away, the Ryan family has returned to Montserrat with a playful mission: to reintroduce golf in a fun, accessible way for locals and visitors alike. Roundabout Mini Golf (RMG), the family-run venture, offers a nine-hole mini golf course designed to celebrate the island while creating a space for recreation and community connection.

Sharissa Ryan, former Miss Montserrat 2014/15, explains the family’s journey. “We relocated in 1996 due to volcanic activity. Our parents always wanted to return home to make a viable contribution to the community. They decided the time is now, when the island needs more people and more business.”

The idea for Roundabout Mini Golf originally came from the Ryans’ father, who wanted to reintroduce golf to Montserrat in a way that would be fun and engaging. “Golfing was one of Montserrat’s major sports,” Sharissa said. “Bringing a shorter version allows everyone to enjoy the activity in a relaxed, recreational setting.”

The course itself is a nod to Montserrat’s history. Each hole is named after a village impacted by the Soufrière Hills Volcano, creating a unique experience that is both entertaining and reflective. Beyond mini golf, RMG offers yard and table games, as well as rental space for private events accommodating up to 50–60 people. The golf course can host up to 30 players at a time, staggered in smaller groups to maximise enjoyment.

For newcomers, the Ryans provide quick five-minute tutorials on how to play and navigate the course. While the building is wheelchair accessible, the greens themselves are not due to the terrain and course structure.

Coretta Ryan, co-operator of the venture, says the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. “There has been a lot of encouragement and support since this is the first of its kind in Montserrat. The majority of questions have been on how to play mini golf and reserving play time.”

Roundabout Mini Golf is set to operate year-round, complementing Montserrat’s tourism offerings while adding a local recreational activity. The Ryans are eager to integrate the business into the community, hosting events and partnering with local organisations.

“We are excited to bring mini golf to Montserrat,” Sharissa said. “We hope to be a part of community events, collaborate with local businesses, and offer both residents and visitors a fun, engaging experience.”

