No CARIFESTA for Montserrat this Year

Montserrat will not be represented at the much-anticipated CARIFEST XV, which begins in Barbados on Saturday.

This will be the first staging of the Caribbean Festival of Arts since the 2019 edition in Trinidad and Tobago, as subsequent events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CARIFESTA is the region’s premier cultural showcase, bringing together artists across music, film, fashion, culinary arts, theatre, literature and more. The 10-day event will also feature headline concerts with Machel Montano and other regional stars, along with nightly country showcases.

In a statement, the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) confirmed the island’s absence, saying the decision followed “careful consideration” and consultations with the Office of the Premier.

The Council said Montserrat’s immediate priority remains the successful delivery of this year’s December Festival and the 2026 St. Patrick’s Week of Activities, which are key events on the island’s cultural calendar.

“Given the timing and level of preparation required, participation in CARIFESTA 15 would have placed undue strain on both logistical and financial resources,” the statement explained.

MAC added that instead, its focus will shift to early planning for CARIFESTA 2027. Work will begin this year on a comprehensive plan and budget to ensure Montserrat is well-positioned to make a “strong, high-quality showing” at the next regional festival.

The Arts Council said it remains committed to promoting Montserrat’s culture at home and abroad and believes that “quality representation, rather than rushed participation, best serves the island’s long-term interests.”

