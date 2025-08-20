MNI Boys and Girls to Sponsor Back-to-School Styles and Cuts for 85 Students

The MNI Boys and Girls organisation is sponsoring fresh back-to-school hairstyles for primary and secondary students this August.

Under the Back 2 School Cuts & Combs initiative, 35 girls will receive natural hair braiding and 50 boys will get free haircuts to start the new school year with confidence.

Registration opens on Thursday, 21 August 2025 at www.mniboysandgirls.org. Spaces are limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to sign up early to secure a spot for their child. The maximum contribution towards each hairstyle is $60.

For more information, call 392-1181 or 496-6696.

Like this: Like Loading...