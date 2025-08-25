Project Aid Alliouagana Pauses Annual Back-to-School Event

Project Aid Alliouagana has announced that its Annual Back-to-School Event, traditionally held each August at Summer Breeze Restaurant & Bar, will not take place this year.

The organisation, which has hosted the event for the past four years, said the decision was made after careful consideration of how best to move forward with its initiative to support Montserrat’s primary school students.

In a statement, Project Aid Alliouagana explained, “For the past four years, this event has been a joyful occasion where we provided essential school supplies to the primary school children of Montserrat to help ease the financial burden of many families, while creating a fun day filled with laughter and community spirit. Each year, we have proudly expanded the number of children we were able to support.”

However, the group noted that while there has been overwhelming generosity from various organisations joining the cause, this has also led to what it described as an over-concentration of resources in one area.

“We want to ensure that the assistance we provide through Project Aid Alliouagana continues to meet real needs and reaches the families and individuals who require it most. During this period, we will be carefully assessing where our efforts can make the most meaningful impact,” the statement said.

The annual event has become a highlight for many families on the island, offering not only school supplies but also a day of fun and community bonding. Its absence this year will be felt, but the organisation reassured supporters that the pause is part of a thoughtful process to ensure their work remains effective.

The statement concluded with gratitude to the community: “We extend heartfelt thanks to the families, volunteers, and supporters who have stood with us throughout the years. Your encouragement continues to inspire us.”

