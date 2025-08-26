Montserrat Faces Tough Start at Regional Netball Championships

Montserrat endured a challenging opening to their campaign at the 5th ECCB International Netball Series in Grenada, falling to St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda in their first two outings.

On Saturday, August 23, Montserrat were trailing St Lucia 5–38 when heavy rain forced the match to be called off early. Despite the interruption, the result was declared in St Lucia’s favour.

Two days later, on Monday, August 25, Montserrat went up against a dominant Antigua and Barbuda side, who powered to a 53–14 victory at the Tanteen Netball Courts.

The rain-affected tournament has already seen several rescheduled games, including Montserrat’s clash with St Vincent and the Grenadines, which was abandoned at the weekend with St Vincent leading. That fixture is now set to be replayed at 6:30 am today, Tuesday, August 26. Montserrat will also face the Cayman Islands later this afternoon at 5:00 pm, in what is expected to be another stern test.

Hosts Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda have both made winning starts to the week-long competition, which features teams from across the OECS alongside invited international sides Barbados, Cayman Islands, and Guyana.

The series continues throughout the week in St George’s, with organisers working to keep the packed schedule on track after multiple rain delays disrupted the opening round of play.

