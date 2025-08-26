Montserrat Secondary School Releases Preliminary 2025 CSEC Results

The Montserrat Secondary School has received the preliminary results for students who wrote the CSEC Examinations in May/June 2025.

Fifty- seven (57) students entered to write CXC exams this year. The students wrote a total of 406 subject entries in the 2025 CSEC Examinations at General and Technical Proficiency Levels. Based on the provisional results Grades I – III passes were obtained in 318 of them yielding a pass rate of 78.3% up from the 69.7% obtained in 2024.

Of the 23 subject proficiencies taken at CXC CSEC examinations;

(1) 100% passes were recorded in nine of them namely: Agricultural Science, Caribbean History, Technical Drawing, Principles of Accounts, Office Administration, Principles of Business, Food Nutrition and Health, Physical Education and Sport (PE) and Industrial Technology, Building.

(2) Pass rates ranging from 90% to 93% were recorded for Biology and Information Technology.

(3) Physics recorded a pass rate of 88.2% while Integrated Science recorded a pass rate 83.3%.

A pass rate of 80.7% was recorded for English A, up from 63.8% obtained in 2024. Math recorded a 41% pass rate down from the 52.7% pass rate obtained in the 2024 exams.

The Business subjects, Physical Education and Sport, Agriculture, Food Nutrition and Health and other technical subjects continue to record very good pass rates.

Notable student performances in the examinations are set out below:

Passes in eight subject areas were obtained by the following students:

Shekinah Persaud – 7 Grade 1s 1 Grade 2 Shemariah Irish – 6 Grade 1s 2 Grade 2s Arissa Dyett-White – 6 Grade 1s 2 Grade 2s Kaylee Greenaway – 6 Grade 1s 2 Grade 2s Muskaan Jeswanil 5 Grade 1s 3 Grade 2s Demi White 4 Grade 1s 4 Grade 2s Alana Kassie 4 Grade 1s 2 Grade 2s 2 Grade 3s Ju anique Roach 5 Grade 1s 2 Grade 2s 1 Grade 3 Neron Wilson 1 Grade 1 1 Grade 2 6 Grade 3s



Passes in seven subject areas were obtained by:

Xhanna – Lee Abdul

Aiyanna Destouche

Alyssa Duberry

Jasmine Gilford

Gessella Louis-Charles

Maha Ryner-Graham

Natasha Weekes

Jeveena Williams

Fourteen students recorded passes in 6 subject areas, while 11 students recorded passes in 5 subject areas. Forty-two of the fifty-seven students (73.7%) who wrote the exams obtained passes in 5 or more subject areas.

Seven Form 4 students wrote a total of 8 subject entries in the areas of Information Technology, Technical Drawing, Spanish and Food Nutrition and Health. A pass rate of 100% was obtained with 62.5% at the Grade 1 level.

At CCSLC Level, 23 students from the Form Five cohort wrote 36 subject entries.

Competent and Master levels were achieved for 26 of them yielding a pass rate of 70.2%. The better performing subject areas were Integrated Science and Social Studies which returned pass rates of 100%. Math returned a pass rate of 75% while for English it was 50%.

A key indicator for education is the percentage of students in the year five cohort who obtain five or more CSEC passes including English and Math. This year 35.8% the year five cohort obtained 5+ CSEC passes including Math and English. This performance is comparable to the 36.1% obtained in 2024.

The school extends congratulations to the students who were successful, to their parents for their support and to the teachers for their hard work and dedication. The school also extends sincerest gratitude to the members of the community who assisted by tutoring our students in the absence of their substantive teachers.

For those who were not as successful as they would have liked, the school encourages them to pursue further studies.

