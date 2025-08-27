Montserrat and St. Maarten Strengthen Tourism Ties Through Cross-Promotion

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) have formed a strategic partnership to boost visitor arrivals through cross-promotion, following the relaunch of WINAIR’s direct flight connections in May 2025.

The collaboration was showcased during Montserrat’s annual Calabash Festival in July, where both islands highlighted their complementary tourism experiences under the theme “The Spirit of St. Maarten & the Soul of Montserrat.”

Rosetta West-Gerald, CEO of the Montserrat Tourism Authority, said the partnership reflects a shift towards cooperation in regional tourism. “We are focused on collaboration rather than on competing. Each destination is so unique that we can offer distinct, multi-destination experiences to diverse tourists,” she explained.

Complementary Experiences

Montserrat is positioning its “Soul” as a destination for eco- and heritage-based tourism, offering lush rainforests, black sand beaches, scenic volcano views, and a vibrant cultural spirit. Visitors can explore hiking trails, heritage sites, and community traditions.

Meanwhile, the “Spirit” of St. Maarten emphasises nightlife, dining, pristine beaches, and a wide range of cultural and recreational attractions.

Joint Promotions and Market Engagement

The partnership was amplified through radio, television, and social media promotions, drawing attention to the affordability of WINAIR’s flights between the two destinations, starting at USD $99.

On island for the Calabash Festival, Jacqueline Louis, Caribbean Agent for the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, engaged directly with the community through activities including the Food Fair, Hypnotik Buzz, and PRIME, Montserrat’s annual entrepreneurship expo. Louis promoted St. Maarten’s tourism offerings, including summer promotions, hotel options, trade opportunities, and upcoming events.

The collaboration also featured a cultural exchange element. Members of St. Maarten’s SXM Hiker Gang travelled to Montserrat for a guided hike and island tour, strengthening community links and encouraging further regional exploration.

Building Regional Links

The initiative concluded with a raffle draw, awarding a complimentary round-trip ticket to St. Maarten, sponsored by the Tourism Bureau in partnership with WINAIR.

“This type of immersive exchange allows us to build socio-economic bridges of understanding, appreciation, tourism, and trade among our surrounding islands,” said Louis.

Officials from both destinations emphasised that the partnership demonstrates how cooperation, rather than competition, can strengthen regional tourism and create wider economic opportunities for the Caribbean.

