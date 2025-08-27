Montserrat Participates in Regional Talks on Resilient Prosperity

Montserrat was represented by Miss Ajhermae White of the Department of Environment, Ministry of Agriculture, Land, Housing, Environment and Youth and Sports (MALHEYS), at a regional meeting hosted by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Saint Lucia. The two-day meeting, held on August 21 and 22, was centred on the theme “Advancing Resilient Prosperity in the Caribbean.”

The event brought together representatives from across the region to engage in panel discussions and roundtable dialogues focused on five key areas: Environment and Climate Change, Economic Development, Agriculture and Food Security, Fisheries and the Blue Economy, and Tourism. The objective was to identify shared and country-specific priorities, strengthen collaboration, and build lasting human networks that can inform the Global Synergy Project.

Blue Economy: Safeguards and Sustainability

One of the central topics of discussion was the development of the Blue Economy. Panellists emphasised the need for robust safeguards against external threats such as climate change and the growing influx of sargassum seaweed. They stressed that marine development must move at a pace that prioritises the protection of habitats rather than compromising them. It was also noted that preventing degradation of marine environments is more effective and less costly than attempting restoration after damage has occurred.

Climate Resilience and Financing

On climate resilience, speakers underscored the importance of regional financing mechanisms to support adaptive strategies. Nature-based solutions, including the restoration of mangroves and coral reefs. were highlighted as critical interventions. These approaches not only reduce climate-related risks but also generate benefits for biodiversity, fisheries, and tourism.

Regional Cooperation

The meeting provided an opportunity for Caribbean nations to share insights, strengthen ties with key institutions, and explore collective solutions to the challenges of climate change, sustainable development, and economic resilience.

Montserrat’s participation underscores the island’s commitment to advancing regional dialogue on sustainability and ensuring its priorities are represented in broader Caribbean strategies for resilient prosperity.

