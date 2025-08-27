Montserrat Moves Towards Comprehensive Procurement Reform

Montserrat has introduced a new Public Procurement Bill, a development that procurement expert Craig Brewin describes as “rather good.” Brewin, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply with an LLM in Procurement Law and Policy, shared his analysis of the Bill in a detailed blog post on 26 August 2025 Montserrat’s Public Procurement Bill Explained.

Building on Years of Incremental Change

The Bill represents the most significant attempt yet to establish a clear legal framework for public procurement on the island. Since the introduction of regulations in 2012, Montserrat’s system has gone through multiple amendments and consultations, including changes in 2016, a public consultation in 2017, and a revised draft in 2019. Brewin noted that reform efforts often moved forward on parallel tracks, creating some inconsistency.

Strengths of the New Bill

According to Brewin, the proposed legislation addresses many of these challenges:

A unified framework: The Bill consolidates previous measures into a structured, coherent system.

Political commitment: Its introduction signals a serious step towards aligning Montserrat with international best practices.

Remaining Gaps

While generally positive about the Bill, Brewin also identified areas where further clarity is needed:

Procurement thresholds: These remain subject to annual Cabinet decisions rather than being set in the legislation itself.

Tender submission and evaluation: The Bill does not yet spell out detailed procedures for receiving and assessing bids.

Transparency: Although awards over EC$50,000 must be published, enforcement has been inconsistent, and stronger oversight will be necessary.

Context from International Assessments

The recent MAPS (Methodology for Assessing Procurement Systems) assessment of Montserrat confirmed that the framework is broadly complete but highlighted gaps in contract administration, e-procurement, transparency, and monitoring. Brewin’s analysis suggests that the new Bill provides an opportunity to address these systemic issues, but only if regulations and guidance are developed alongside the legislation.

Looking Ahead

The Bill lays a foundation for better governance of public spending, but its effectiveness will depend on how it is implemented. Key priorities for the next stage include:

Issuing detailed regulations to operationalise the legislation.

Establishing consistent and transparent procurement thresholds.

Strengthening compliance with publication and reporting requirements.

Providing tools and training for procurement officers.

Improving contract management and oversight mechanisms.

Conclusion

Brewin’s assessment is cautiously optimistic. The Bill is a major milestone in Montserrat’s procurement reform journey, providing a stronger and more coherent legal base. The focus now must be on implementation, enforcement, and capacity building to ensure that the legislation delivers the intended results.

Read the full blog here Montserrat’s Public Procurement Bill Explained. – Craig Brewin’s Blog

