MCC Students Achieve 100% Pass Rate in 2025 CAPE Exams

Students of the Montserrat Community College (MCC) have once again demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, recording a 100% overall pass rate in the 2025 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

A total of 24 students sat exams across 13 subject areas, including Biology Unit 1, Caribbean Studies, Chemistry Units 1 and 2, Communication Studies, Computer Science Unit 2, Entrepreneurship Unit 1, Geography Unit 1, Information Technology Units 1 and 2, Management of Business Unit 1, Physics Unit 1, and Tourism Unit 1.

In all, MCC students completed 62 exam sittings and achieved passes in every subject.

This marks the second time in three years that the college has delivered a perfect pass rate, the last being in 2023.

In a statement, MCC said the results highlight the institution’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence.

