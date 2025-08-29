Promoters Invited to Submit Events for Montserrat Carnival 63’

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) has released the draft calendar for Montserrat Carnival 63’, scheduled to run from December 20, 2025, to January 1, 2026. Pre-carnival activities begin on December 6, and private promoters are being invited to submit their events for inclusion in the next official calendar release.

Submissions must be made by September 19, 2025, to ensure promotion through the official festival channels. Events can be sent to info@artscouncil.ms or by contacting MAC at 1-664-491-8555/6.

Highlights from the Calendar

The Carnival season will feature many of the festival’s hallmark events, including:

Calypso Eliminations – Saturday, December 6

Calypso Semi-Finals – Sunday, December 21

Soca Monarch – Tuesday, December 23

Calypso Finals – Monday, December 29

Regional Calypso Queen of Queens – Tuesday, December 30

Children’s Carnival – Wednesday, December 31

Street Parade and Closing – Thursday, January 1

Other key events include Market Day (December 19), Salem Day (December 28), and the Boxing Day Jouvert Morning jam (December 26). Carol Singing, domino tournaments, and the annual St. John’s Day celebration also return to the line-up.

Notably, there will be no Miss Montserrat Pageant this year.

A Call for Collaboration

The Arts Council is encouraging promoters and community groups to get involved in shaping the calendar, which not only showcases traditional competitions like calypso and masquerade but also offers space for private concerts, fetes, and cultural activities.

MAC officials said that partnerships with private promoters are vital to ensuring the festival reflects the creativity and diversity of Montserrat’s culture.

The full and finalised Carnival 63’ calendar will be published later this year.

