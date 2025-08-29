Montserrat Arts Council Launches Cultural Development Project

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) has launched the Cultural Development Project, a year-long initiative designed to preserve and promote the island’s heritage through structured education, creative training, and community engagement.

According to the statutory body, the project brings together two long-standing national programmes, the Small Beginnings Music Programme and the Masquerade Arts Programme, into a single framework aimed at strengthening cultural identity, building youth mentorship, and expanding opportunities in the arts.

Formal agreements have been signed with two of Montserrat’s leading cultural figures, Herman “Cupid” Francis, MBE, and Keithroy “De Bear” Morson, who will serve as lead tutors.

Cultural leaders at the helm

Francis, widely known as Cupid, has been one of Montserrat’s foremost cultural custodians for decades. He is the director of the Volpanics Steel Orchestra, a community pan group that has nurtured dozens of young musicians over the years. Beyond pan, Francis is a respected calypsonian, a former calypso monarch, and a composer whose music has helped define Montserrat’s cultural soundscape. In his role with Small Beginnings, he will continue to guide students in music instruction across schools and community centres.

Morson, better known by his calypso stage name De Bear, is also a celebrated calypso king and accomplished songwriter. Having earned regional recognition in competition and performance, he has become equally known for his commitment to passing on Montserrat’s masquerade tradition. In recent years, he has worked directly with community groups, including the new Davy Hill Masquerades and schools, introducing young people to the history, movements, and meaning of masquerade. Under the new framework, he will lead structured training programmes in dance and performance.

A turning point for cultural transmission

Speaking at the launch, MAC Director Kenneth Silcott said: “This initiative marks a turning point in our efforts to ensure Montserrat’s culture is not only preserved, but practiced and passed on. We are proud to work alongside our cultural custodians, educators, and communities to inspire the next generation and embed our heritage in the daily lives of our people.”

The Cultural Development Project will deliver two 24-week masquerade training programmes, year-round music instruction in schools and community venues, assistant tutoring in fife and ukulele, annual steelpan workshops, cultural heritage forums, and community celebrations.

By formalising the contributions of both Francis and Morson, the Montserrat Arts Council says the project not only strengthens the island’s artistic traditions but also provides pathways for young people to pursue creative development and careers in the arts.

This initiative supports a request from Premier and Minister of Culture Reuben T. Meade to increase the instruction of masquerade and other cultural forms in schools and the community.

Like this: Like Loading...