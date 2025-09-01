Government Signs Agreement to Restart Montserrat Port Project

The Government of Montserrat has confirmed that an agreement has been signed with Meridian Construction Company Limited, allowing work on the Montserrat Port Development Project to resume after more than a year of delays.

In an official statement read on ZJB Radio, Minister of Business, Infrastructure, Utilities, Labour and Technology (BUILT), Veronica Dorsette-Hector, said the agreement “marks a decisive step forward in delivering long-awaited improvements to Montserrat’s access and trade infrastructure.”

The project, which will see the construction of a larger pier at Little Bay, is expected to provide safer berthing for vessels, reduce the number of cruise ship cancellations caused by rough seas, and strengthen cargo and passenger operations.

“This agreement restores confidence and provides a clear path to delivery,” the Minister said, while thanking the United Kingdom government for its support through the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF), administered by the Caribbean Development Bank. She also expressed gratitude to the Governor’s Office, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the local project management team, and the Cabinet Task Force for their role in securing the new deal.

Mobilisation on site is expected to begin within weeks.

The port project was halted in early 2024 when the contractor suspended construction amid disputes over design and financing. To date, Meridian Construction has received $64 million of the $107 million contract, covering certified works, equipment, and materials delivered to the site. The government has stressed that no additional payments have been approved since the suspension.

With the new safeguards and oversight now in place, Dorsette-Hector said the government is committed to restoring confidence in the project and delivering a facility that will strengthen Montserrat’s access and economic resilience.

Listen to the full statement here https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2025/09/01/monday-september-1-2025-a-statement-on-the-little-bay-port-development-by-hon-veronica-dorsette-hector/

