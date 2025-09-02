Results for Private CSEC and CAPE Students Released

Twenty-three private candidates registered with the Ministry of Education and wrote 18 CSEC and 5 CAPE examinations in May/June 2025, says a release from the Ministry of Education.
At the CSEC level, exams were written in 10 subject areas. 100% passes were recorded in three subject areas:
Principles of Accounts, French and English A.
At the CAPE level, the following candidates were successful in three subject areas.
• Marian Gonzalez Yero – Spanish
• Randia S M Fenton & Alana Kassie – Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing
• Ramiah Z White – Communication Studies
