Results for Private CSEC and CAPE Students Released

Twenty-three private candidates registered with the Ministry of Education and wrote 18 CSEC and 5 CAPE examinations in May/June 2025, says a release from the Ministry of Education.

At the CSEC level, exams were written in 10 subject areas. 100% passes were recorded in three subject areas:

Principles of Accounts, French and English A.

At the CAPE level, the following candidates were successful in three subject areas.

• Marian Gonzalez Yero – Spanish

• Randia S M Fenton & Alana Kassie – Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing

• Ramiah Z White – Communication Studies

