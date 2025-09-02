Advertisement

Montserrat - 800x90

Advertisement

Dcash survey - mobile ad
CXC logo

Results for Private CSEC and CAPE Students Released

Twenty-three private candidates registered with the Ministry of Education and wrote 18 CSEC and 5 CAPE examinations in May/June 2025, says a release from the Ministry of Education.

At the CSEC level, exams were written in 10 subject areas. 100% passes were recorded in three subject areas:
Principles of Accounts, French and English A.

At the CAPE level, the following candidates were successful in three subject areas.
• Marian Gonzalez Yero – Spanish
• Randia S M Fenton & Alana Kassie – Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing
• Ramiah Z White – Communication Studies

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Shop the Brand

Connect with us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager (970 x 250 px)

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager 325 x 50 px

Shop our Merch

Scroll to Top

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading