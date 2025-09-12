Flourish S1 E2 – Shelly Alphonso of The Positive Foundation Talks Breast Cancer Awareness

Shelly Alphonso shares the journey of the Positive Foundation in St. Maarten, highlighting the power of community partnerships, screenings, and support groups in raising awareness about breast and prostate cancer.

The Wellness Podcast for Caribbean Women explores vital health and wellness issues through candid conversations with experts and advocates. Hosts Nerissa Golden and Sonia Charles speak with leaders across the region on topics including breast and prostate cancer awareness, health coaching, journaling, children’s health, and breaking the stigma around mental health. Each episode provides practical advice, cultural insight, and encouragement to help Caribbean women prioritise their wellbeing and live fuller, healthier lives.

