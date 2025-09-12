Montserratian Writers to Headline Wellingborough Literary Evening

Montserratian voices will take centre stage in Wellingborough this September at Marmie Montserratian: Sweet Stew, an evening of poetry and stories celebrating Caribbean heritage and storytelling.

The event, hosted by Alliouagana Pearl, is set for Saturday, 20th September 2025 at 6 p.m. at the Wellingborough African Caribbean Association Centre. Featured writers include Ann Marie Dewar, Vanesta Lewis, and M. Violet Lewis, each bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the stage.

Dewar, who credits the late Sir Howard Fergus for encouraging her to write, has previously published Wha Marme Say, a poetry collection in Montserrat English, and God’s Plans Were Better, a memoir highlighting the unexpected turns in her life shaped by faith.

Lewis’ work Oswald Street draws on her childhood memories, exploring themes of women’s resilience, the role of community, reconciliation, and forgiveness amid the challenges of poverty.

The evening promises not only readings and storytelling but also a chance for attendees to purchase signed copies of the authors’ books. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is £5, with children under 12 admitted free.

Organisers describe the programme as a celebration of Montserrat’s literary talent within the diaspora, following last year’s successful Birmingham edition hosted by Myrle Roach aka Alliouagana Pearl.



