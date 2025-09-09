Montserrat Arts Council Launches Cultural Skills Workshops

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) is inviting the public to register for a new series of cultural workshops designed to strengthen and preserve the island’s rich traditions.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn and develop skills in a wide range of areas, including:
- Songwriting
- Calypso and Soca adjudication
- Culinary arts – cooking Goat Water, cake baking, and cassava bread
- Masquerade dancing and drumming
- Fife, ukelele, and guitar playing
- Steelpan music
The workshops aim to nurture local talent while ensuring that important aspects of Montserrat’s cultural heritage are passed on to future generations.
Registration is now open, and individuals must sign up in advance to secure a place. Interested persons can email info@artscouncil.ms
or call 491-8555/6 to register their interest before September 30, 2025.
