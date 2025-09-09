Minister Dr. Ingrid Buffonge to Lead Community Discussion on Peripheral Artery Disease

Montserrat residents are being urged to attend an important community discussion and foot screening on Peripheral Artery Disease (P.A.D.), which is a a serious but often undiagnosed condition that reduces blood flow to the limbs and can lead to pain, infections, or even amputation if left untreated.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. at the Davy Hill Community Centre, will feature a presentation by Minister Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, who will outline how to recognize the signs of P.A.D., identify risk factors, and explore treatment options.

Peripheral Artery Disease occurs when arteries narrow due to the buildup of fatty deposits, restricting blood flow. Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or a history of smoking are at higher risk, making this a pressing concern for Montserrat, where cases of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases remain significant.

Thanks to the Montserrat Red Cross, a shuttle service will be available, departing from Salem at 5:30 p.m. Participants will also have the opportunity to receive a foot screening, an important step in early detection and prevention of complications.

Health officials emphasise that early detection and management can protect both mobility and quality of life. Residents are encouraged to spread the word and bring friends or family members who may benefit from this life-saving discussion.

