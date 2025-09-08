New Podcast ‘Flourish – The Wellness Podcast’ Empowers Caribbean Women to Prioritise Their Health

Rebel Rock Media Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of Flourish – The Wellness Podcast for Caribbean Women, a new series dedicated to supporting the health and wellbeing of women across the region. Hosted by Nerissa Golden, author, strategist, and editor of Discover Montserrat, and Sonia Charles, President of Pink Ribbon Montserrat Inc. and a UK-based Clinical Specialist Sonographer, the podcast is now streaming on Spotify and the Discover Montserrat YouTube channel. Episodes will also air on ZJB Radio Montserrat.

Flourish builds on Sonia Charles’ longstanding work of raising awareness and funding mammograms through Montserrat’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. The podcast expands this mission by addressing the support women need before, during, and after a diagnosis, and by tackling broader conversations on health, self-care, and wellness.

The first season features candid conversations with experts and advocates across the Caribbean on topics ranging from cancer awareness and children’s health to mental health and wellness coaching. Guests include Author and Health Coach Vanessa Farrell, Paediatrician Dr. Sylvia Paz, Psychologist Mr. Adeboyega Bamisile, and Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation of St. Maarten.

“Caribbean women are natural caretakers of their families and communities,” says co-host Nerissa Golden. “In the process, they often neglect themselves. Flourish is about more than fitting in spa days, it’s about the daily choices that give us energy and capacity to continue being there for the people who matter most.”

“For years, I’ve been helping women access mammograms, but wellness is more than just screening,” adds co-host Sonia Charles. “Flourish provides support, information, and encouragement for every stage of a woman’s health journey.”

Produced by Rebel Rock Media Ltd., Flourish – The Wellness Podcast for Caribbean Women offers real stories, expert insights, and practical tools to help women prioritise their wellbeing and thrive.

Listen now on Spotify, ZJB Radio or at Discover Montserrat on YouTube.

First two episodes now available!

Listen on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLHT74ekZDP5HfhQSqMXMadpOm1r9jU-U

Listen on Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/episode/5SouYs4OyRgeEwDbQROImI?si=GqC5MwtcQYWccGaw53fsog

